Steps taken for safety of 108 ambulance crew: Madurai Bench of the Madras High

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought police protection for 108 ambulance crew till the end of 2026 Assembly elections, after the state government informed the court that the Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a circular directing all commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to take necessary measures to ensure safety and free movement of ambulances during public meetings, agitations and demonstrations.

The petitioner M Irulandi, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu 108 Emergency Vehicle Tholizhalar Munnetra Sangam, stated that on August 18 in Vellore, when a ‘108 ambulance’ driver was rushing to pick up a patient from Adukkamparai primary health centre and take her to Vellore Government Hospital, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was campaigning in the area, had allegedly threatened the driver for driving the vehicle into the crowd.