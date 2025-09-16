TN likely to get new police chief in two weeks

CHENNAI: In about two weeks, Tamil Nadu will likely get a new Head of Police Force (HoPF) as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to meet on September 26 in New Delhi to shortlist three DGP-rank officers for the post, government sources said.

Tamil Nadu currently has an in-charge HoPF, G Venkatraman of the 1994 batch of IPS, who succeeded Shankar Jiwal on August 31. The government had to appoint an in-charge HoPF as the state government did not send the list of eligible officers to the UPSC for them to shortlist before Jiwal demitted office.

As per Supreme Court’s orders in the Prakash Singh case, the list should have been sent to the UPSC three months prior to the incumbent officer’s last working day. Though Venkatraman is one of the eight names recommended by the state government to the union government for appointment as HoPF, the top three in contention are Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar and Sandeep Rai Rathore from the 1992 batch, sources said. The other four names submitted to UPSC are Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Vinit Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur.