Heavy rain likely over large swathes of Tamil Nadu till September 19

CHENNAI: After parts of Chennai and northern districts recorded intense showers in the past 24 hours, the regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy rain over large swathes of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday through the weekend.

As per the weather bulletin, heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Karaikal.

On Thursday, the rain belt is expected to persist over Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. By Friday, heavy rain is forecast over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Kancheepuram. From September 20 to 22, light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Chennai recorded the highest spells with Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Saidapet receiving 12 cm each, followed by Kannagi Nagar and Vellore at 11 cm. The met office attributed the rains to an east-west trough from the Bay of Bengal to south Kerala and a north-south trough running across Tamil Nadu.