Social reformer P V Kariyamal dies at age 97 near Harur in TN

DHARMAPURI: Senior politician and anti-caste activist of the Republican Party of India, P V Kariyamal, died at the age of 97 near Harur on Tuesday.

Kariyamal of Pappisettipatti was a social reformer and took part in anti-caste activities for over six decades. He also worked against the two-tumbler system and was instrumental in ensuring the entry of Scheduled Castes to temples at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district and Harur in Dharmapuri district.

His efforts led to the installation of statues of B R Ambedkar at 30 places across Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts. He was close to many politicians in the DK, DMK, PMK and VCK.

According to his family, Kariyamal took part in many protests for the retrieval of ‘panchami’ land. He worked for the unity of the people of the Adi Dravidar and Vanniyar castes.

He was given the Harur MLA ticket in the 1991 Assembly election by PMK, but was unsuccessful. In 1996, he once again contested as a Republican Party of India candidate, but lost. VCK party has honoured Kariyamal by conferring the ‘Ayothidasar Aadhavan’ award on him.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan condoled his death on X. His mortal remains will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon in his village.