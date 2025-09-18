Fashion designer’s posts led to Rs 12 crore loss: Hospitality firm

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the civil suits and applications filed by Madhampatti Hospitality Private Limited seeking to issue a gag order against fashion designer Joy Crizildaa to restrain her from using the name ‘Madhampatti pakashala’ in her messages on social media regarding her personal relationship with the firm director, Madhampatti Rangaraj.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar, senior counsel PS Raman, representing the petitioners, pressed for restraining the fashion designer from posting such messages as the firm had incurred a loss of Rs 12 crore in two weeks due to cancellation of orders from clients. He said it wouldn’t be fair to link the firm with the personal life of Rangaraj.

He also suggested Crizildaa to sit for mediation under the supervision of a retired judge of the court to resolve the issue. However, senior counsel S Prabaharan, appearing for Crizildaa, opposed the suggestion and said the term Madhampatti is used by his client because it is the prefix of Rangaraj’s name.

As the court was informed of another suit filed by Rangaraj, the judge adjourned the case to September 24 for hearing.