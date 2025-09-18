Five students arrested for assaulting teachers during exam in TN

CUDDALORE: Five students of a government higher secondary school in Veppur were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting two teachers during exam time. Later following an inquiry, the school management dismissed them and issued transfer certificates to them.

The injured teachers have been identified as Manikandan (24) of Poyanapadi village near Sirupakkam and Srinithi.

Sources said Manikandan, a trainee teacher, who was on exam duty in class 12, was attacked by the five after he warned a group of students for disturbing the class. Srinithi was on duty in another class, and she was attacked when she rushed to the help of Manikandan after hearing the commotion. Both the teachers were taken to Government Hospital in Veppur for treatment.

Based on Manikandan’s complaint, the Veppur police registered a case under five sections on Monday. On Tuesday, the police detained the five students. “After judicial proceedings, the students were sent to a juvenile home in Cuddalore,” the police said.

Meanwhile, education department officials conducted an inquiry at the school on Tuesday.

Following the inquiry, the officials noted the complaints of repeated misconduct by the same group of students over the past year. “As directed by the education department, the students were dismissed from the school and transfer certificates were issued,” sources added.