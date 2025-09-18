Forest department fails to relocate tusker ‘Rolex’ in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Forest Division staff attempted to relocate ‘Rolex’, a tusker which has been moving around in Boluvampatti and Thondamuthur forest ranges, on Tuesday night but missed.
The elephant later went inside the forest.
The forest department had approved farmers’ demanded to relocate ‘Rolex’, a wild elephant that had been destroying crops and attacking humans in the villages.
Three kumki elephants have been deputed, and as part of the operation, a team of around 50 forest personnel tried to tranquilize the elephant around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.
“Forest veterinarians attempted to administer an anaesthetic injection to the wild elephant twice at Kembanur village in Boluvampatti Forest Range, but their efforts went in vain. The elephant has moved inside the forest and we are monitoring its movement.
The elephant is currently stationed at Attukal near Athinarayanan Temple. After tranquilizing it, the elephant will be captured and relocated into the deep forest,” said an official from the forest department.
Pregnant elephant found dead in Nilgiris
A wild pregnant elephant was found dead near Coonoor in Nilgiris, on Tuesday.
According to forest department officials, the carcass of the elephant was found during beat patrol by forest personnel between two trees near Kozhikarai hamlet at Parliyar in Coonoor Forest Range.
It is suspected that the 40-year-old elephant could have died after it fell down a hill slope.
A postmortem was conducted in the presence of the forest officials on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.