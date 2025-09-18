Forest department fails to relocate tusker ‘Rolex’ in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Forest Division staff attempted to relocate ‘Rolex’, a tusker which has been moving around in Boluvampatti and Thondamuthur forest ranges, on Tuesday night but missed.

The elephant later went inside the forest.

The forest department had approved farmers’ demanded to relocate ‘Rolex’, a wild elephant that had been destroying crops and attacking humans in the villages.

Three kumki elephants have been deputed, and as part of the operation, a team of around 50 forest personnel tried to tranquilize the elephant around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.