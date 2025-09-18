Madras HC seeks response on plea to remove MP's plaque in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday sought counter affidavits from the Kanniyakumari district collector and police on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought removal of a stone plaque displaying the photograph and political insignia of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth situated near a church at Poothurai village.

The litigant W Cleetus, a resident of the village, stated that the MP had sanctioned Rs 7.5 lakh under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for installing a solar-powered street light near the entrance of St.John the Baptist Church in the village.

During the inauguration of the facility, a five-feet high and four-feet wide stone plaque bearing the colour photograph, name and political party colours of the MP was erected in the spot, which is a violation of MPLADS guidelines.

He further alleged that the spot is already brightly illuminated by the church's lighting system, making the new installation redundant and serving only as a political advertisement.

Citing that local fishermen have been requesting solar light to be installed near the AVM channel, which is a vital fishing route used at night and lacks lighting posing a serious safety hazard, he requested the court to direct removal of the plaque and further order relocation of the light to the AVM channel to meet genuine needs of the public.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan issued notice to the collector and SP and directed them to file counter affidavits. The case was adjourned to October 8.