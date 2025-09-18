Salary for August not released, sanitation staff of Nagapattinam municipality boycott work

NAGAPATTINAM: Over 150 sanitation workers staged a protest on Wednesday inside the Nagapattinam municipality office campus demanding payment of pending wages for August. Workers said salaries used to be credited by the 10th of every month, but this time, payments were delayed for a week.

“Despite repeated representations to the municipal administration, no action was taken. Angered by the delay, sanitation workers boycotted work and gathered at the municipal office to press their demands.

The workers have to pay their debt, and they’re finding it hard to manage their situation,” said K Venkatesan, town secretary of CPM, who was part of the protest.

According to the sanitation workers’ association, a total of 188 sanitation workers, nine supervisors, and 35 drivers are employed across the 36 wards in Nagapattinam and Nagore, and none has received their salary.

They called upon the government to take action against the municipality commissioner and the contracting agency, whom they accused of negligence in ensuring timely payments.

When contacted, a senior municipality official said, “The municipality has initiated the salary processing a week ago, but the money not been debited from our side. There is a server issue in the banking process, and we tried to transfer money to the contractors twice. We’ve raised the issue with higher officials.”

The official added the municipality has requested the contractors to give the salary, and later the payment will be made from the municipality’s side to the contractors.