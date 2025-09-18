Space constraints at Dharmapuri RTO leave residents irked

DHARMAPURI: The lack of space at the district Regional Transport Office (RTO) to perform vehicle inspections for registration, issue fitness certificates or conduct driving test has left residents aggrieved.

They urged the administration to allocate more land for the RTO, to improve services offered, after the newly built collectorate took over four acres of RTO land.

Recently, the Dharmapuri administration constructed the new collectorate building at a cost of Rs 36.62 crore on the old RTO ground, leaving less than 2 acres for the RTO to conduct various driving tests, fitness checks, registration and other services. With a large portion of the land now lost, severe space constraints impact RTO proceedings.

Speaking to TNIE, S Karthikeyan, a driver said, "The Dharmapuri RTO usually has about 100 vehicles arriving daily for registration. Apart from this, at least 20 to 30 vehicles come for renewing fitness certificates or to apply for various permits.

During these proceedings, usually the vehicles have to be present for inspection, but due to severe shortage of space, we are now forced to go to an alternative location in Adhiyamankottai under the overbridge. This is extremely difficult due to the additional commute of about 10 km."