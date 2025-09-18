Tamil Nadu

TN's Tirunallar man testifies in Pocso Act case, attacked

KARAIKAL: The husband of a petty shop owner in Tirunallar was attacked by a three-member gang on Tuesday, allegedly after he testified in a Pocso Act case. Traders staged a road blockade on Wednesday condemning the incident.

Sources said J Sivam (46) of Neivachery, a daily-wage worker with the Puducherry Electricity Board, was attacked while closing his wife’s shop at Kadaththeru.

Police said a gang arrived on bikes and assaulted him with sickles. Sivam resisted them with a chair, raising alarm. V Saravanan (46), who runs a idli shop nearby, intervened and was also attacked.

Both were admitted to Karaikal GH. Police said Sivam had testified in a Pocso Act case in court earlier in the day against R Nandakumar. They suspect Nandhakumar may have instigated the attack.

