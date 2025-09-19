Frame guidelines to make parties pay for damage to properties: Madras HC tells govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday instructed the state government to frame guidelines for collecting a “security deposit” from political parties holding large public events, to indemnify potential damage to public and private properties. The court also expressed anguish over party cadre damaging properties during such events and getting scot free without even compensating for the loss.
“In order to indemnify any such loss that may arise during such huge gatherings, this court is of the view that there must be strict conditions to be imposed by way of deposit of an amount to indemnify the losses,” said Justice N Sathish Kumar, while hearing a petition filed by TVK seeking permission for its founder Vijay’s state-wide roadshow from September 20 to December 20.
“Let the state government come up with the guidelines with regard to the collection of security deposit from the political parties that intend to have such huge public meetings, gatherings or demonstrations.”
Even though the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, and its subsequent amendment were enacted to cover private property, the provisions of the Act are not being properly implemented, the judge said in the order.
During the hearing, senior counsel V Raghavachari, representing TVK, argued that the police were imposing impractical conditions on Vijay’s roadshow, while permissions were being granted more liberally to the ruling party and other opposition parties.
He said the conditions included not to bring pregnant women and disabled persons. “How can we prevent them from participating in the event,” he asked. He also contended that the police were dictating the number of vehicles to be used and even deciding the return route for Vijay to Chennai.
The judge said as party leader, Vijay can set an example by ensuring his events are organised in a peaceful manner without damage to property. He also suggested that the actor himself advise pregnant women and persons with disabilities to refrain from attending, keeping their well-being in mind. The hearing was adjourned to September 24.