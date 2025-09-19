Frame guidelines to make parties pay for damage to properties: Madras HC tells govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday instructed the state government to frame guidelines for collecting a “security deposit” from political parties holding large public events, to indemnify potential damage to public and private properties. The court also expressed anguish over party cadre damaging properties during such events and getting scot free without even compensating for the loss.

“In order to indemnify any such loss that may arise during such huge gatherings, this court is of the view that there must be strict conditions to be imposed by way of deposit of an amount to indemnify the losses,” said Justice N Sathish Kumar, while hearing a petition filed by TVK seeking permission for its founder Vijay’s state-wide roadshow from September 20 to December 20.

“Let the state government come up with the guidelines with regard to the collection of security deposit from the political parties that intend to have such huge public meetings, gatherings or demonstrations.”

Even though the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, and its subsequent amendment were enacted to cover private property, the provisions of the Act are not being properly implemented, the judge said in the order.