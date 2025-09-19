Luxury bus gutted in fire near Pallikonda in Tamil Nadu, passengers escape unhurt

VELLORE: A private luxury bus was gutted in a fire on the national highway near Pallikonda in the early hours of Thursday. All 26 passengers managed to escape safely, though one sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the Gudiyatham Government Hospital.

According to Pallikonda police, the incident occurred around 1.15 am at Vinayagapuram in Agaramcharry. The bus was bound for Bengaluru from Chennai when smoke began emanating from the air-conditioning dynamo line.

The driver, identified as Siva from Coimbatore, noticed the smoke and immediately halted the vehicle. He alerted passengers and ensured they were evacuated. Local shopkeepers and passengers attempted to douse the flames, but the fire quickly spread.

On being alerted, personnel from the Gudiyatham Fire and Rescue Services, along with Pallikonda police, rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the blaze. Despite their efforts, the bus was completely destroyed.

Police said that tyres stored at a nearby puncture shop owned by one Suresh Kumar were also damaged in the incident. A case of accidental fire has been registered.