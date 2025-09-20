Tiruchy wants Vijay to walk the talk as TVK yet to hit streets for public causes

TIRUCHY: Actor Vijay’s maiden election rally in Tiruchy on September 13 may have energised his fans, but people are waiting for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadre to take up the issues their leader accused other parties of ignoring.
In the last 18 months since Vijay launched the party, the TVK has not organised a single protest in Tiruchy district on issues that impact people directly – water scarcity in Vaiyampatti and Manapparai, pollution by industries in Siruganur, and indiscriminate sand mining from the Cauvery. In fact, Vijay talked about these issues in his Marakadai rally.
“From students’ concerns to farmers’ struggles, we have fought consistently on issues like caste discrimination, bad roads, and water supply. But the TVK, which claims to have a strong youth base, has done nothing in Tiruchy. It’s been over a week since Vijay campaigned, yet the TVK did not even submit a single petition to the collector about any issues,” said Ibrahim, a CPI functionary in Tiruchy. “Vijay invokes Arignar Anna, but he forgets that Anna’s rise was built on students’ movements and relentless protests. No party can grow without hitting the streets and fighting for people’s cause,” said G Arunkumar, political science teacher.
Further, he said, “A party cannot survive only based on star value. TVK is Vijay-centric and has maintained silence on local issues. Unless the TVK decentralises and empowers local cadres, it risks being a one-man show.”
In contrast, DMK’s allies, including the Left parties and the VCK, have staged several protests in both rural and corporation areas on underground drainage issues, farming crises, patta delays, and public health centre shortages.
Principal opposition party AIADMK, too, has led agitations, from demanding to expedite railway overbridges near Maris theatre and Kallukuli to highlighting the kidney racket case linked to Manachanallur MLA S Kathiravan. The BJP has staged a protest seeking the removal of Tasmac shops in Vayalur and submitted petitions on local issues. Local leaders of the TVK admit there is a problem. “We have submitted a list of issues to the headquarters. Once they approve it, we will act,” said Kudamurutti Karikalan, TVK’s Tiruchy city president.
TVK joint secretary CT Nirmal Kumar added that protests in other districts were blocked by police, but the claim does not explain why nothing has been attempted in Tiruchy. With second-rung leaders still in the shadows, cadre, unable to take decisions, and look up to Panaiyur for directions. As long as TVK remains Vijay-centric, it will struggle to translate his popularity into political credibility.