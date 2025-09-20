Tiruchy wants Vijay to walk the talk as TVK yet to hit streets for public causes

TIRUCHY: Actor Vijay’s maiden election rally in Tiruchy on September 13 may have energised his fans, but people are waiting for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadre to take up the issues their leader accused other parties of ignoring.

In the last 18 months since Vijay launched the party, the TVK has not organised a single protest in Tiruchy district on issues that impact people directly – water scarcity in Vaiyampatti and Manapparai, pollution by industries in Siruganur, and indiscriminate sand mining from the Cauvery. In fact, Vijay talked about these issues in his Marakadai rally.

“From students’ concerns to farmers’ struggles, we have fought consistently on issues like caste discrimination, bad roads, and water supply. But the TVK, which claims to have a strong youth base, has done nothing in Tiruchy. It’s been over a week since Vijay campaigned, yet the TVK did not even submit a single petition to the collector about any issues,” said Ibrahim, a CPI functionary in Tiruchy. “Vijay invokes Arignar Anna, but he forgets that Anna’s rise was built on students’ movements and relentless protests. No party can grow without hitting the streets and fighting for people’s cause,” said G Arunkumar, political science teacher.

Further, he said, “A party cannot survive only based on star value. TVK is Vijay-centric and has maintained silence on local issues. Unless the TVK decentralises and empowers local cadres, it risks being a one-man show.”