Bharathiar University's Perundurai centre keeps admission portal shut: AUT

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT), Zone IV, has alleged that Bharathiar University is denying admission for postgraduate courses at its Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre in Perundurai, Erode, even as the deadline has been extended.

AUT Zone IV Chairman A Balasankar told TNIE the Higher Education Department has extended the admission deadline for PG courses in government colleges and universities for the current academic year until September 30.

"At present, the admission portal for receiving applications from students is active in all colleges and universities, except at the Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre in Perundurai. Referring to the Higher Education Department's directive, we requested Bharathiar University to open the portal for admissions at the Perundurai centre. Even after 20 days, the university administration has been refusing to open the portal without providing any reason," he alleged.

"At present, the centre is offering five courses this academic year, and fewer than 50 students have enrolled. Around 15 more students are ready to join if the university opens the admission portal," he said.

He further said that the admission process at the centre began late in June, and as a result, some students joined private colleges. He urged Bharathiar University to commence admissions earlier, at least from the next academic year.

When asked about the issue, Bharathiar University Registrar R Rajavel told TNIE that he would look into the matter and take the necessary steps.