Madurai to get two new police stations

MADURAI: The Madurai city police will get two more police stations for better policing, bringing the total number of stations in the city to 25.

According to an order passed by the Director-General of Police (DGP) on September 16, it stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin, during the assembly, announced the creation of two more police stations at Chinthamani and Madakulam.

The DGP also directed the concerned district or city officer to provide details on suitable land for the construction of the new building.

Police officials said that as Keerathurai and SS Colony are large jurisdictions, Chinthamani police station will be carved out of the Keerathurai station, and Madakulam police station will be carved out of the SS Colony station to ease the burdens of these officials.

Likewise, Keezhadi will also get a separate police station in Sivaganga, which was previously under the jurisdiction of the Thirupuvanam police station.

Keezhadi currently has an outpost located inside the museum campus.