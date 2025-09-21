No relief for officer convicted in shipping exam scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to overturn the judgment of a special court for CBI cases which imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on four counts of charges on an officer serving as deputy director general in the mercantile marine department in connection with a job racket in the Ministry of Shipping in 2005.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in a recent order, turned down the appeal filed by the deputy director T V S Sarma, who was the kingpin of the racket in the recruitment exam for marine engineer officers.

He was sentenced to one-year RI on four counts of charges including criminal conspiracy and cheating under IPC and Section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Rs 1,000 fine each by the special court for CBI Cases in Chennai on July 11, 2014.

The CBI registered the FIR after receiving a complaint in 2007 from T Nagarajan, deputy director (technical) of the mercantile marine department, Ministry of Shipping, about the fraud committed by Sarma.