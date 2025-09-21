Public and police put to hardship due to ‘last-minute’ change to Vijay’s campaign in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: TVK’s statewide campaign for the 2026 Assembly election carried out in Nagapattinam district on Saturday lasted all of 20 minutes but “last-minute” changes to party president Vijay’s schedule meant confusion and chaos for the 15,000-odd gathering, the cadre and the police alike. In Nagapattinam, where Vijay addressed the public for about 20 minutes, a large crowd gathered at Vanjur to welcome him only to be told that the reception point was shifted to Kilvelur.

Those waiting in Vanjur were accordingly instructed to move near Anna Salai Bus Stand. The sudden change meant a shortfall in arrangements at Kilvelur. It did not stop there as the police, who had arranged for security along the bypass, expecting Vijay to travel that way from Kilvelur, said that they were informed that his convoy would pass through Sikkal and Poravachery instead. The security detail was then diverted to the area minutes before his arrival.