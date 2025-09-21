Public and police put to hardship due to ‘last-minute’ change to Vijay’s campaign in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: TVK’s statewide campaign for the 2026 Assembly election carried out in Nagapattinam district on Saturday lasted all of 20 minutes but “last-minute” changes to party president Vijay’s schedule meant confusion and chaos for the 15,000-odd gathering, the cadre and the police alike. In Nagapattinam, where Vijay addressed the public for about 20 minutes, a large crowd gathered at Vanjur to welcome him only to be told that the reception point was shifted to Kilvelur.
Those waiting in Vanjur were accordingly instructed to move near Anna Salai Bus Stand. The sudden change meant a shortfall in arrangements at Kilvelur. It did not stop there as the police, who had arranged for security along the bypass, expecting Vijay to travel that way from Kilvelur, said that they were informed that his convoy would pass through Sikkal and Poravachery instead. The security detail was then diverted to the area minutes before his arrival.
As a result, government and private buses heading to Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Vedaranyam from Kilvelur through Sikkal were rerouted before and during the campaign. They were allowed to resume journey in their usual route only after an hour. Further, when Vijay's campaign vehicle arrived on a narrow road, the crowd swelled, leading to congestion. In the rush, many people lost their footwear, and after the event, hundreds of shoes and slippers were found scattered on the road.
Meanwhile, a group, allegedly Vijay’s supporters, climbed onto the metal sheets arched at the entrance of a private community hall in Puthur Anna Salai, damaging the structure in the middle. A chain snatching attempt by a group of four from a person present during the TVK campaign also was reported. The Nagapattinam Town police detained a man from Maharashtra in connection with the case while the other three are allegedly on the run.