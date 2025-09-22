Irular tribe members demand proper housing, probe into PM JANMAN scheme

VILLUPURAM: Members of the Irular tribe on Saturday staged an agitation, demanding proper housing and a regulated procedure under the PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) housing scheme, which they allege has resulted in poorly constructed houses.

Residents from Tindivanam, Mailam and Gingee taluks convened at a private hall for a consultation on the issue and passed resolutions calling for fair housing from the state government and district administration.

Key demands included a free housing scheme for those without patta, a quality assessment of houses built under the PM JANMAN scheme by professors from government engineering colleges, including IIT, and the issuance of community certificates for pending petitions.

Villupuram MP D Ravikumar, tribal activist Kalvimani, along with other activists and lawyers, participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the event, tribal members expressed their grievances over poor-quality houses, alleging they were forcefully constructed by private contractors in villages under Mailam block. They demanded that the district collector take action against the block development officers responsible.