Medical waste dumped on grassland in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Medical waste including used containers were found dumped on grassland between Kannampalayam and Kalangal in Sulur block of Coimbatore district. Volunteers who went bird watching on Sunday morning noticed a heap of medical waste had been dumped in the open, and they raised concerns about harm to the area’s biodiversity and the grassland birds.

“The area has open grasslands and scrub habitats which cater to grassland birds such as Yellow-wattled lapwing and larks. We have recorded many birds in this grassland, and locals also bring their cattle for grazing. Since the land is vacant, waste is often dumped here,” said V Chithran, an advocate and bird-watcher.

“On Sunday early morning, during our weekly bird watching session, we found a heap of waste including vials, and chemical and drug containers, with some remnants inside. While the government has mandated some procedures to dispose hazardous medical waste, some anti-social elements have violated the norms and have dumped the waste in the open. This pollutes the soil and destroys the habitat. We are concerned about the grassland, the native birds and the grazing cattle. Authorities should identify the person responsible for the act and initiate strong action against them. They should also take steps to prevent such activities,” Chithran stressed.

“A few months ago, somebody dumped industrial waste in bulk, and now, medical waste has been dumped. If this is not prevented, the grassland would be turned into a dumpsite,” Gokul, another bird-watcher said.

R Manoranjitham, Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, Coimbatore district, said she will instruct Kannampalayam town panchayat to investigate.