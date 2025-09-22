Private hostel warden held for alleged abuse of minor girl in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: After a Class 9 girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private girls’ hostel located within the city limits, the Tirunelveli police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, wardens of the facility, under the Pocso Act.

According to sources, the private hostel, run for poor students, houses around 13 students from different government schools. The accused wardens had been employed in the facility to ensure the safety of the students.

Sources said the victim, a 14-year-old girl inmate, was sexually assaulted by the male warden, a native of Tirunelveli. Though she reported the incident to the female warden, a native of Tenkasi, the latter allegedly asked the student not to reveal the matter to anyone.

The incident came to light after the girl informed her parents, who later lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli AWPS. Inspector Gomathi registered a case under the Pocso Act against both the wardens. They have been remanded in judicial custody.