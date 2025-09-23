Madras HC seeks report on proposed flyover near Kallar elephant corridor 

COIMBATORE: A special bench of the Madras High Court has directed the state government to file a report about the current status of a flyover, which was proposed at Kallar near Mettupalayam to aid free movement of elephants through an existing corridor.
A bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in an order dated September 12, came down heavily on the officials over the Kallar-Jackkanarai flyover project, as the proposal was kept in cold storage.
The bench directed senior counsel V Chandrasekaran and the special government pleader to obtain instructions and file a status report on the next hearing on October 10.
Sources said in December 2021, former Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu jointly conducted a field inspection at Kallar and assured that a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared within nine months.
The officials also prepared a plan to complete the project till the first hairpin bend, starting from Thooripalam on the Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam road for a total of 4.3 km.
As part of preparing DPR, the officials had engaged a Madurai-based consultancy. Highway department officials had also estimated that over 10,000 vehicles pass between Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam via Kallar every day.
The court has also asked the State Highways Department to install sufficient speed breakers, similar to those erected on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road, at spots identified by the forest department on the Mettupalayam-Kothagiri Road to prevent human- animal conflict.
The court has also directed the Forest College and Research Institute (FC&RI), Mettupalayam, to remove obstacles in four more blocks of the campus to facilitate smooth access for wild elephants through Kallar elephant corridor. Entrustment of D, E, F and G blocks of the institute (out of 12 blocks from A to L) to the reserve forest was essential in order to maintain sufficient width of one km for the corridor and clear the bottleneck.
Appreciating the FC&RI for leveling of elephant-proof trenches (EPTs) and removing fences of A, B and C blocks, the bench ordered that leveling of EPTs and removal of fences in D, E, F and G blocks be done within the six months.
Wildlife activist K Mohanraj welcomed the order on removing the four blocks in the state government-owned building as it has set an example, and serves as a warning for other private buildings that are located in elephant corridors. He also welcomed the court's direction on installing speed breakers, and directing the government to provide a status report for the flyover at Kallar.