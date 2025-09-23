Madras HC seeks report on proposed flyover near Kallar elephant corridor 

COIMBATORE: A special bench of the Madras High Court has directed the state government to file a report about the current status of a flyover, which was proposed at Kallar near Mettupalayam to aid free movement of elephants through an existing corridor.

A bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in an order dated September 12, came down heavily on the officials over the Kallar-Jackkanarai flyover project, as the proposal was kept in cold storage.

The bench directed senior counsel V Chandrasekaran and the special government pleader to obtain instructions and file a status report on the next hearing on October 10.

Sources said in December 2021, former Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu jointly conducted a field inspection at Kallar and assured that a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared within nine months.

The officials also prepared a plan to complete the project till the first hairpin bend, starting from Thooripalam on the Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam road for a total of 4.3 km.

As part of preparing DPR, the officials had engaged a Madurai-based consultancy. Highway department officials had also estimated that over 10,000 vehicles pass between Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam via Kallar every day.