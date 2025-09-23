TN’s reply sought on PIL seeking constitution of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Corporation

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Monday sought a counter affidavit from the state government and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking a direction to constitute Tamil Nadu Fireworks Corporation to oversee and regulate the fireworks industry in the State.
The litigant, C Selvakumar, an advocate from Madurai, stated in his petition that there are approximately 450 registered fireworks manufacturing units in the state, employing around 40,000 direct and 1 lakh indirect workers. There are an equally large number of unauthorised units too.
This is because the existing regulatory bodies, such as the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department and PESO, have not been able to control unsafe production practices effectively. Due to a lack of comprehensive oversight, negligence, etc, unsafe manufacturing continues unabated, leading to continuous loss of life, Selvakumar alleged.
Since 2000, around 331 fire accidents have been reported in Virudhunagar alone, in which at least 268 people have lost their lives, he said, adding that nearly 77 people have died between 2024 and August 2025 in the region.
Selvakumar further said that the Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Services Act, 1985, the Factories Act, 1948, and the Explosives Act, 1884, provide the necessary legal framework for the State to enforce safety and control the production of explosives. However, these legal provisions have not been adequately enforced.
The state should take a proactive and systemic approach and establish a state-owned enterprise, ‘Tamil Nadu Fireworks Corporation’, and also formulate a comprehensive policy to prevent recurring fire accidents and illegal production of fireworks.
A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan issued notice to the authorities concerned and directed them to file a counter-affidavit by September 23.