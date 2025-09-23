TN’s reply sought on PIL seeking constitution of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Corporation

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Monday sought a counter affidavit from the state government and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking a direction to constitute Tamil Nadu Fireworks Corporation to oversee and regulate the fireworks industry in the State.

The litigant, C Selvakumar, an advocate from Madurai, stated in his petition that there are approximately 450 registered fireworks manufacturing units in the state, employing around 40,000 direct and 1 lakh indirect workers. There are an equally large number of unauthorised units too.

This is because the existing regulatory bodies, such as the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department and PESO, have not been able to control unsafe production practices effectively. Due to a lack of comprehensive oversight, negligence, etc, unsafe manufacturing continues unabated, leading to continuous loss of life, Selvakumar alleged.