111 faculty members of SIMATS among world’s top 2 per cent scientists

CHENNAI: The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, has achieved an impressive feat with 111 of its faculty members named among the world’s top 2% scientists, according to the Stanford–Elsevier Scopus 2025 global database.

This feat places SIMATS as the institution with the second highest number of faculty members featured in this annual list, only next only to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, surpassing other premier institutions such as the IITs and national research centers, said a statement issued by the institute.

The Stanford–Elsevier’s career-long dataset lists IISc with 134 scientists at the top, followed by SIMATS (111), IIT Delhi (105), IIT Kharagpur (91) and others. This recognition highlights SIMATS’s rise as a leader in innovation, research and scientific excellence, added the statement.

Calling it a defining moment, the chancellor of SIMATS, Dr N M Veeraiyan, emphasised that a private university achieving such global recognition was once thought impossible.

Emphasising the institution’s focus on quality and not just numbers, Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashwani Kumar pointed out that SIMATS is proud not just of its 111 scientists in the global top 2% list but also of its strong representation in the top 500 Indian scientists, showing that its researchers are shaping the frontiers of global science.

He told TNIE that around 60% of all research papers published by SIMATS faculty were in Q1 journals (the top 25% journals as per the SCImago Journal Rank).