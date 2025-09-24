Day after two contract staff die, Tiruchy Corporation announces Rs 30 lakh solatium to kin

TIRUCHY: A day after two contract workers died of asphyxiation inside an underground drainage canal at Thiruverumbur, the Tiruchy City Corporation on Tuesday announced solatium of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the workers, following protests by families of the deceased and the residents.

According to sources, A Ravi (38) from Thiruvappur in Pudukottai district, and V Prabhu (32) from Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district were assigned by a private contractor to commission a new Underground Drainage (UGD) chamber in Carmel Garden, located in Ward 40 of Thiruverumbur.

On Tuesday, relatives of the deceased, along with members of the CPM, CITU, and DYFI, staged a protest in front of the Thuvakudi Government Hospital, condemning lack of safety protocols, accusing the Corporation and the contractor of negligence.

A peace meeting was held at the Thuvakudi Municipal Office, attended by Corporation officials, protestors, and the workers’ families. During the meeting, the Corporation agreed to pay Rs 22 lakh to each victim, and the contractor was told to pay Rs 8 lakh each.

Following the agreement, a cheque for Rs 30 lakh was handed over to Ravi’s family. However, officials stated that compensation for Prabhu’s family will be disbursed once his legal heir comes forward.