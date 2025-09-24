Day after two contract staff die, Tiruchy Corporation announces Rs 30 lakh solatium to kin

TIRUCHY: A day after two contract workers died of asphyxiation inside an underground drainage canal at Thiruverumbur, the Tiruchy City Corporation on Tuesday announced solatium of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the workers, following protests by families of the deceased and the residents.
According to sources, A Ravi (38) from Thiruvappur in Pudukottai district, and V Prabhu (32) from Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district were assigned by a private contractor to commission a new Underground Drainage (UGD) chamber in Carmel Garden, located in Ward 40 of Thiruverumbur.
On Tuesday, relatives of the deceased, along with members of the CPM, CITU, and DYFI, staged a protest in front of the Thuvakudi Government Hospital, condemning lack of safety protocols, accusing the Corporation and the contractor of negligence.
A peace meeting was held at the Thuvakudi Municipal Office, attended by Corporation officials, protestors, and the workers’ families. During the meeting, the Corporation agreed to pay Rs 22 lakh to each victim, and the contractor was told to pay Rs 8 lakh each.
Following the agreement, a cheque for Rs 30 lakh was handed over to Ravi’s family. However, officials stated that compensation for Prabhu’s family will be disbursed once his legal heir comes forward.
A senior official from the Tiruchy Corporation told TNIE, “We have agreed to pay Rs 22 lakh per victim, and the contractor has been directed to pay `8 lakh each. One of the deceased has no identified legal heir at the moment. We are also ensuring that all contractors and officials strictly provide safety gear to workers.”
Meanwhile, Thiruverumbur police have registered a case against Elavarasan, a supervisor working for the contractor, and Kandasamy, a manager.
G Vetriselvan, district secretary of the CPM, said, “These workers are outsourced, and it is the contractor’s responsibility to ensure their safety. Neither of the workers was provided with proper protective equipment. This is a clear violation of human rights. They are made to walk through slush, risking insect bites or worse. It’s heartbreaking to see them forced to do such hazardous work without any protection.”
BJP president K Annamalai, in a post on X, condemned the incident and asked the Chief Minister MK Stalin, “How many more deaths will it take to wake you up?
He also urged the DMK government to provide Rs 40 lakh compensation to each family and criticised the failure to ensure safety gear, citing nearly 50 such deaths in three years.”
The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Commission took suo motu cognisance and has directed the District Collector to submit a report regarding the issue.