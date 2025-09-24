DSP remand: Madras HC inquiry report indicts Kanchi judge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday instructed transfer of the Principal Sessions and District Judge (PDJ) Pa U Chemmal, who had recently stirred up a controversy by suo motu issuing an order for remanding a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for alleged inaction in connection with a complaint lodged under the SC/ST Act.
An inquiry by the Registrar-Vigilance ordered by the HC found that the district judge had issued the remand order due to a personal dispute between the judge and his former personal security officer, constable Lokeswaran Ravi.
Justice N Sathish Kumar on Tuesday directed the Registrar-Vigilance of HC to place the inquiry report before the court’s administrative committee and transfer committee for appropriate action against Chemmal.
Justice Kumar, who disposed of pleas by Kancheepuram SP against the remand order and by Ravi seeking quashing of the externment order passed against him by the PDJ, also noted that the PDJ had issued another order to close down a medical shop for selling medicines without prescription.
HC had earlier quashed the suo motu remand order against DSP
HC had earlier quashed the suo motu remand order. The complaint under SC/ST Act was lodged against Ravi’s father-in-law Sivakumar who runs a bakery where a tiff broke out between the latter and one Murugan but they settled the issue by compromise.
However, the PDJ issued the suo motu order for remanding the DSP on September 4, apart from issuing the externment order against Ravi and a few other accused persons. Justice Sathish Kumar had earlier commented that the externment order against the PSO and other accused under Section 10 of SC/ST Act was “totally unwarranted.