DSP remand: Madras HC inquiry report indicts Kanchi judge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday instructed transfer of the Principal Sessions and District Judge (PDJ) Pa U Chemmal, who had recently stirred up a controversy by suo motu issuing an order for remanding a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for alleged inaction in connection with a complaint lodged under the SC/ST Act.

An inquiry by the Registrar-Vigilance ordered by the HC found that the district judge had issued the remand order due to a personal dispute between the judge and his former personal security officer, constable Lokeswaran Ravi.

Justice N Sathish Kumar on Tuesday directed the Registrar-Vigilance of HC to place the inquiry report before the court’s administrative committee and transfer committee for appropriate action against Chemmal.