Madras HC closes PIL after TN forms state, district level police complaints authorities

MADURAI: After the government informed that it formed state and district level police complaints authorities (PCAs) in 2019, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC closed a PIL filed in this regard.

The litigant P Ayyakannu, who is the state president of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association, had stated that the SC, in 2006, had ordered formation of district and state level police complaints authorities in all states and union territories before January 3, 2007.

However, TN has not complied with the judgment, which led to several incidents of lockup deaths, police torture, etc, every year, Ayyakannu alleged. A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan had sought counter affidavit.

On Tuesday, the state submitted that a G.O. was passed on November 14, 2019, for the formation of district and state level PCAs. The state level PCA would be headed by the secretary in-charge of the Home department, with the DGP/Head of Police Force and ADGP (Law and Order) as members, and district level PCAs would function with the respective collectors as the chairperson.