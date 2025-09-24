Madras HC directs officials to inspect Guna Cave exhibition in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the officials of Madurai Corporation, Police Commissionerate and fire and rescue services to inspect the ‘Guna Cave’ exhibition that is taking place at Iyer Bungalow in Madurai and file a report, along with photographs and copies of sanctions or statutory approvals obtained by the organizers to conduct the exhibition.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave the direction on a petition filed by S Sabeena Banu of Madurai, alleging lack of sanitation, hygienic food and adequate parking facility in the exhibition venue.

Due to insufficient parking facilities, the visitors are parking vehicles on both sides of the public road and creating inconvenience to road users, she claimed.

She further alleged that the exhibition has only a single entry and exit point, which would make evacuation extremely difficult in case of fire or other emergencies. Even fire extinguishers were unavailable in the venue, she said. The case was adjourned to September 24.