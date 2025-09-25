Form monitoring committee, ensure no obscenity at Kulasekarapattinam fest: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Thoothukudi district authorities to form a monitoring committee to ensure that the cultural programmes that are conducted during the Dussehra festival in Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam are in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Director General of Police in June 2023.

The monitoring committee should include nominees of the jurisdictional tahsildar, Kulasekarapattinam inspector of police and the temple’s executive officer and three more members representing the local people, including a woman, a youngster and a senior citizen, said a bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan.

The judges further added that the members of committee should attend the programmes on all remaining days of the festival and file a report along with photographs during the next hearing on October 9. There should be no alcohol consumption or obscene dance or songs during the events, they said.

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi, seeking direction against permitting obscene dance programmes during the festival which began on September 23 and ends on October 3.

Though the DGP, pursuant to the directions of the high court, issued several directives to be followed during such festivals, they are not being implemented strictly, he added.