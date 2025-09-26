10 arrested for cheating public with fake offer sale of household goods in TN

VILLUPURAM: The Marakkanam police have arrested 10 persons for allegedly cheating the public by selling them fake items in Villupuram. According to police, the accused had moved from street to street on two-wheelers, claiming to sell household goods at low prices by offering scratch card coupons, and later cheated the buyers with fake products.

Police said G Datchayani of Chettikuppam, who fell prey to the fraud, lodged a complaint in this regard, and Villupuram SP P Saravanan ordered a probe. Two of the accused came to Chettikuppam under the pretext of selling household goods on Wednesday. They offered Datchayani a gas stove along with a scratch coupon with "special offers", police said.

Upon scratching the card, she was told that she had won a silver anklet, and that she could either get the stove or the anklet at an offer price of Rs 6,700. Datchayani opted for the anklet, thinking it was the better deal. However, later when she cross-checked the anklet in a jewellery shop, it was found to be fake, police said.