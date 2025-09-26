AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan dispels rumours on his Chennai visit

ERODE: AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan who is at odds with the party leadership on Thursday dispelled reports that he met "some people in Chennai" as part of his efforts to reunite key leaders who had parted ways earlier.

Addressing the media at his house in Gobichettipalayam after returning from Chennai, Sengottaiyan, clarified that he met his wife who is admitted to a private hospital there.

"I didn't meet anybody in Chennai and didn't discuss politics there," he stated.

"I have also clarified to the TV channels after fake news spread that I met some persons to discuss politics. My interest is to make the AIADMK strong by bringing leaders who parted ways under one roof. I hope that good things will happen soon," the AIADMK leader added.

On his efforts in bringing back former leaders like O Panneerselvam, Sengottaiyan said "several friends are talking to me and they also have similar feelings on uniting the party."

"It is not right to say whether O Panneerselvam and other functionaries have contacted me," he replied when reporters persisted to know who all he was in contact with as part of his bid to strengthen the party.