Kids’ home in-charge held for beating boy with belt in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The in-charge of a private children’s home near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore was arrested on Thursday after a video showing him assaulting an eight-year-old boy with a belt on August 4 went viral.

The Kovilpalayam police identified the suspect as S Selvaraj (60), the in-charge of Grace Happy Home and Trust. Based on a complaint lodged by Parimala Gandhi, protection officer of the district child welfare committee (CWC), the police registered a case against Selvaraj under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) and 82 (corporal punishment) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The clip, shot by someone within the facility, shows the boy being struck with a belt after an alleged scuffle with another child. When reporters raised the issue with Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, he assured that legal action will be taken.

Following this, District Child Protection Unit, the CWC and Kovilpalayam police inspected the premises and nabbed Selvaraj, husband of managing trustee S Nirmala (58).

Nine boys, aged between 6 and 18, are residing at the registered institution and attend a nearby government school. CWC officials questioned kids believed to have been harassed. Their statements will be recorded separately to support the probe, sources said.

When questioned by police, Selvaraj described the episode as a “light beating” over a minor fight and asserted no injury was caused, sources said.