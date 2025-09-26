Madras HC bins Infosys’ appeal against Tangedco over Rs 15-cr power bill

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Infosys Limited against a demand of Rs 14.67 crore power bill issued by the Tangedco as outstanding amount for usage of power supplied under subsidy scheme for industrial purposes instead for commercial activities. A division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman passed the orders on Wednesday rejecting the appeal.

Tangedco had supplied power under the subsidy scheme under industrial tariff to Infosys for its facilities at Mahindra World City in Chengalpattu. However, the company operated Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) until 2010 and ran restaurants, bank branches and commercial establishments on the premises by using the power supplied under the industrial tariff.

After finding such usage, Tangedco directed the firm to pay the charges under the commercial tariff and issued demand for Rs 14.67 crore. Challenging this demand, the company filed a plea in HC which ruled in favour of Tangedco. Against this order, Infosys moved the appeal.

Concurring with the submissions of senior counsel P Wilson appearing for Tangedco, the bench said providing comprehensive facilities for employees would boost the the appellant company’s productivity, and lead to more profits but it is unfair to offer such facilities at the cost of Tangedco.