PE trainer held for sexually assaulting four Kovai students

COIMBATORE: The Karumathampatti All-Women Police (AWPS) arrested a 38-year-old private physical education trainer for allegedly sexually assaulting four girls of a government school in the outskirts of the district, for two months.

The suspect from Sulur offers kabaddi and volleyball training to students studying in government schools. The training sessions were held at a ground outside the school premises between 5 pm and 7 pm without any fee.

After the training sessions, he allegedly sexually assaulted the students, when they were alone. The victims — four minors aged between 14 and 16 — raised a complaint against the perpetrator through the Childline 1098 on Wednesday and alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by the instructor for the past two months.

After preliminary investigation, police and Childline officials confirmed the accusation, and subsequently, the school’s headmaster lodged a complaint with Karumathampatti All-Women police.

On Wednesday evening, police detained the suspect. However, he was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as he was under the influence of alcohol. After receiving treatment, police recorded his statement on Thursday morning.

He was arrested under sections 9(f), 9(l) (aggravated sexual assault) and 10 of Pocso Act. He was remanded to prison on Thursday night, police said.