'He ran away': Vijay's quiet flight after Karur stampede draws flak

On a Saturday evening that claimed the lives of over 35 people who had come to see him, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay left for Chennai without uttering a word by a chartered flight from Trichy International Airport at 10:10 pm.

He had returned from Karur by road earlier.

The actor-turned-politician, who was expected to make an immediate statement, avoided meeting even the media personnel waiting for him at the airport.

Considering the scale of the tragedy, which claimed over 35 lives, including those of children, and left more than 60 people injured, there were expectations that Vijay would visit Karur hospitals and console the families of the victims.

Several parties demanded Vijay's arrest.

The silence from him and his party functionaries drew sharp criticism from a ruling party spokesperson too.

"The TVK show organisers had said only 10000 people will be attending the rally, but more than 50,000 to 1 lakh people attended the rally, and all the conditions imposed by the Tamil Nadu police were flouted, endangering lives. Vijay is responsible for each and every lost life," DMK spokesperson IT wing secretary Salem Dharanidharan said in a video on twitter.