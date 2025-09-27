Not a Saturday-only leader: Udhayanidhi's veiled dig at Vijay over poll campaign

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday took a veiled dig at TVK president Vijay for conducting his campaign for the Assembly elections only on Saturdays. The Deputy CM did not name the TVK president.

Addressing a party function organised by the DMK’s Chennai East District unit to mark the party’s “Mupperum Vizha”, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he used to be out of station at least four or five days a week. “I am not the one to come out only on Saturdays. Most of the days I visit various places, including Sundays,” the Deputy CM said amid cheers from the party cadres.

He said since the launch of the “Magalir Urimaithittam” in September 2023, Rs 1.20 crore women have received a grand total of Rs 24,000 each. Since the rules for the scheme have been relaxed, within two months, more women would be getting this assistance of Rs 1,000, he added.

The deputy CM also revealed that during his interaction with women who receive this assistance in the districts, 90 per cent of them stated that this amount is useful for their medical expenses and the educational expenses of their children and grandchildren.

Ridiculing the claims of the BJP-led union government that the GST rates have been reduced, the Deputy CM said it was the BJP government that hiked the GST rate eight years ago, and the DMK has been raising its voice against this all these years. The BJP can hoodwink the people living somewhere else, but not the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.