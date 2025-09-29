Madurai government hospital construction work pollutes school next to it

MADURAI: Dust from an under-construction site inside Thiruparankundram Government Hospital spreads to government primary school that is located close by and causes inconvenience to students.
Parents have urged the district authorities to carry out the work after erecting protective nets /screens so that dust does not settle on the school.
Mugilan, a parent, said, “More than 100 children are studying in the school and as construction works of a building recently started at the GH premises, dust from the site is falling on the school. We requested the health officials and work engineer of the site to take precautionary measures, but no action was taken. They raised a green cloth fence but it was erected inside the GH premises, only to benefit the patients of the facility.”
District Elementary Officer (DEO) K Sivakumar said, “We aren’t aware of the issue, We will takeup the issue after visiting the place on Monday”
Officials from the hospital said, “The project was a long pending one. It will house male and female OP ward, TB Centre, staff rooms. etc. Since, one section is covered to protect the patients inside the facility, the dust is falling on the school.”
According to sources, the facility will spread across 10,000 square feet with ground floor and two floors. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 3.5 crore and is likely to be complete by December 27, 2026.
A civil engineer attached to the project promised to resolve the issue.
“The project began two months ago. We have just dug out the soil to construct the foundation. Soon, we will install the green cloth fence measuring over 40 feet to cover the entire site. Besides, the entire site will be covered by a fence for the safety of children from the school and also the patients inside the GH.”