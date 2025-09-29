Madurai government hospital construction work pollutes school next to it

MADURAI: Dust from an under-construction site inside Thiruparankundram Government Hospital spreads to government primary school that is located close by and causes inconvenience to students.

Parents have urged the district authorities to carry out the work after erecting protective nets /screens so that dust does not settle on the school.

Mugilan, a parent, said, “More than 100 children are studying in the school and as construction works of a building recently started at the GH premises, dust from the site is falling on the school. We requested the health officials and work engineer of the site to take precautionary measures, but no action was taken. They raised a green cloth fence but it was erected inside the GH premises, only to benefit the patients of the facility.”

District Elementary Officer (DEO) K Sivakumar said, “We aren’t aware of the issue, We will takeup the issue after visiting the place on Monday”