Off the cuff: Madurai carpenter answers calls as Kilpauk DC after police typo

Comedy of errors

For the past 10 days, a carpenter in Madurai has been moonlighting as the unofficial Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Police, Kilpauk. Not by choice, of course, but courtesy a clerical masterpiece, his mobile number was uploaded on the Tamil Nadu Police website instead of the actual DC’s. Advocates kept ringing him day and night: “DC sir, please give us permission,” while he scratched his head, wondering whether his sawdust-filled shop had suddenly turned into a DC headquarters. One day, a distraught caller pleaded, “Ayya, please resolve my family dispute.” “I can fix broken chairs sir, not broken bonds,” the carpenter-cop replied. Another day, it would be a call from Kilpauk Institute of Mental Health. After juggling lawyers, hospitals, and household quarrels, the poor man finally cracked the mystery when he found that the police website had promoted him. Forget waiting for years for a government promotion, here in Tamil Nadu, a single typo can make a common man a deputy commissioner overnight.

- Rajalakshmi Sampath

Trident Hunting 101

In Endiyur village, Villupuram, a young woman’s dream blurred into daylight reality. For three nights, she dreamt of the village deity Kali indicating the exact spot in a pond where a sacred object lay buried. When neighbours put faith in her vision and dug, they struck upon a centuries-old trisoolam seven feet under. As the ritual unfolded, the dreamer herself slipped into a trance, danced with a borrowed spear from a nearby Murugan temple, and led the villagers in a fervent procession. The trident is now installed in the temple, where special poojas continue. Villagers whisper that more relics — Murugan idols, drums, conches — still lie waiting beneath the waters. The digging, briefly stalled by gushing inflows, is set to resume with machinery. Faith, it seems, has become the village’s new excavation tool.

- Krithika Srinivasan