Captive elephant Venkatesh died of stomach lesions, reveals postmortem

COIMBATORE: Following the death of a captive elephant at Varagaliyar elephant camp in Ulanthy forest range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Saturday, a postmortem revealed the animal died of stomach lesions.

The 38-year-old elephant, Venkatesh, was born in Kozhikamuthi elephant camp. Venkatesh fell ill on September 20 following diarrhoea. Within two days, the diarrhoea stopped, and Venkatesh began grazing as usual.

However, he refused to eat on Friday morning. Within a few hours, Venkatesh went to a nearby river, and refused to come out despite mahouts and kavadi’s instructions.

Few Kumki elephants were engaged to push Venkatesh out of the river for treatment, and he returned and lay on the grassland. “There were several lesions in the small and large intestines of the animal, and we have taken samples of affected parts, along with the kidney and heart, to find out exact cause of the death.

He was unable to consume the feed due to acute lesions. There was no damage to the heart,” said a senior forest department official. The animal was buried at Varagaliyar elephant camp.