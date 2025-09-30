Civil supplies dept gets third MD in eight months

CHENNAI: The recent reshuffle of senior IAS officers heading the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), which oversees procurement of food commodities for the public distribution system and handles paddy procurement on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the union government, has raised concerns that all is not well within the department.

Within three months of taking charge as managing director of TNCSC, senior IAS officer John Louis was transferred on Monday, and appointed as the managing director of Aavin. He is succeeded by A Annadurai, who was serving as Aavin’s managing director.

Annadurai becomes the third IAS officer to assume charge as TNCSC’s MD since February this year. The order was issued by chief secretary N Muruganandam.

TNCSC receives an annual budget allocation of around Rs 12,000 crore for procuring commodities including toor dal, palmolein, sugar, ragi and other items under the PDS.