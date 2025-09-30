Ex-AIADMK minister meets Ramadoss at Thailapuram

VILLUPURAM: Former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha MP C V Shanmugam on Monday met PMK founder and president S Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Villupuram district.

For the past nine months, Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss have been at odds over the party’s leadership. In this context, Shanmugam’s meeting with Ramadoss triggered rumours of political discussions. Last week, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran had met Shanmugam at his residence in Tindivanam, leading to speculation about alliance talks.

However, PMK sources said Shanmugam had visited Ramadoss to personally invite him to the wedding of his elder brother C V Radhakrishnan’s son. They also indicated that political issues in TN were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram after meeting Ramadoss, PMK honorary president G K Mani said, “We are yet to get details of Shanmugam’s meeting with Ramadoss. He came to give an invitation.”