Ex-HC judge meets kin of deceased on second day of Karur stampede probe

KARUR: The one-member commission led by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan continued its inquiry for the second day in Karur on Monday.

The commission was constituted by the state government to investigate the stampede that occurred on Saturday evening during TVK leader Vijay’s campaign in Karur. On Monday, Justice Jagadeesan personally visited the families of the deceased and conducted inquiries.

She met with the families of the victims, including K Arukkani (60), S Chandra (40), S Priyadharshini (35) and S Dharanika (14), all from Emur in Karur, and collected detailed information about the incident, including the victims’ ages, the location and timing of the tragedy, and other details. Revenue officials, police personnel and other government authorities were present during the inquiry.

In a related development, Additional Superintendent of Police Brahmanandhan has been appointed as the investigating officer for the case, replacing Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvaraj.