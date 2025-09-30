Nine workers killed as structure collapses at Ennore SEZ power project site

CHENNAI: A workplace accident at the construction activity going on in the premises of the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project site in Voyalur near Ennore in Tiruvallur district has resulted in the death of nine men, believed to be migrant labourers from Assam.

Avadi Commissioner of Police K.Shankar confirmed the death of five workers. However, sources said that the death toll could go up further to eight or nine as a few more have been rushed to the hospital. The incident happened on Tuesday evening at the site where the 2X660 MW coal-based power plant is coming up.

Sources said that the deaths were caused by the collapse of a structure at the site. Those who died at the spot and those injured are being rushed to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here. At least one person was taken to a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur, sources added.