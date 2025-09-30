Stampede deaths being politicised: Selvaperunthagai

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai on Monday urged political leaders to refrain from making "cheap political statements" over the recent Karur tragedy that claimed 40 lives, while expressing confidence in the ongoing judicial inquiry.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport, Selvaperunthagai said Chief Minister MK Stalin acted with "lightning speed" by providing relief measures, appointing a one-member commission headed by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, and mobilising doctors from various districts to prevent further casualties.

"The Chief Minister has appointed a judge known for her integrity. Justice will prevail and the truth will emerge through the inquiry," he said.

The Congress leader criticised those trying to politicise the deaths. "When so many lives have been lost, should such thoughts even arise? Leaders who indulge in such indecent politics cannot be considered responsible statesmen," he remarked.

When questioned about demands for a CBI probe, Selvaperunthagai pointed out that during the AIADMK regime, the same Justice Aruna Jegadeesan was appointed to head the inquiry into the Tuticorin police firing. "If they trusted her then, why doubt her now? Let those in the AIADMK alliance answer that first," he said.

Responding to queries about actor Vijay and other political leaders not visiting Karur, he said, "The people are watching. Their absence will not change the outcome. The commission will bring out the truth, and we will speak after the findings are made public."