TN government reiterates all departments to issue GOs, circulars in Tamil

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued a government order (GO) on April 14, citing earlier orders, to reiterate to the secretaries of all departments, district collectors, and heads of departments to issue all government orders and circulars only in Tamil, except for certain categories that are exempted.

It also reiterated earlier orders to stress that all government employees should sign only in Tamil.

The GO assumes significance since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a government function in Rameswaram on April 6, took a veiled jibe at the ruling DMK by saying that although he receives several letters from Tamil Nadu leaders, none bear signatures in Tamil. The PM said if they are truly proud of their language, they should at least sign their names in Tamil.

The GO issued by V Rajaraman, Secretary, Tamil Development and Information Department, said, all notes, memoranda, letters, office orders, and other forms of correspondence from the headquarters of departments to other departments and offices should only be in Tamil.