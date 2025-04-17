Youth attempts to kill girl, self at Salem bus stand

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to murder a 20-year-old college student after she is believed to have ended their relationship, and then attempted to kill himself on Wednesday morning at the old bus stand in Salem city.

Bystanders rescued the duo and admitted them to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The Salem Town Police are investigating the case.

Police sources said the suspect, P Mohanapriyan, of Ambedkar Colony at Inambiroji near Attayampatti completed a course at Government Industrial Training Institute at Gorimedu in Salem three years ago and was unemployed. He befriended the woman, a botany student at the Government Arts College for Women at Salem. On Wednesday around 8 am, when she was waiting at the bus stand to catch a bus to college, Mohanapriyan approached her and got into an argument, police said.

Later, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on her neck, abdomen and right arm. Mohanapriyan then attempted to take his own life and sustained injuries on his neck and left hand, police added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the student was a native of Minnampalli in Salem district and got acquainted with the suspect three months ago through Instagram. Police said they exchanged mobile numbers and were in touch. Recently, she started avoiding him as her family was arranging her marriage. Unable to accept this suspect allegedly attempted to kill her.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999)