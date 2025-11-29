Cyclone Ditwah: Rain pounds delta districts, coastal TN on high-alert

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Ditwah brought heavy rains to the Cauvery delta districts, as well as coastal districts, such as Ramanathapuram on Saturday. A red alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system moving slowly at 8 kmph in the six hours ending 8.30 am, remained nearly stationary over the same region.
Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds, rough seas, and potential localised flooding along the coast has been predicted. Preparations are underway to evacuate people in low-lying areas, with disaster management teams on alert.
Meanwhile, a tourist van got stranded in an area near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door.
The district administration has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily due to the adverse weather conditions of strong gales and heavy downpour.
Tourists have been asked not to visit Dhanushokodi on the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, which is west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a precaution. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone in Rameswaram.
Several parts in the state, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai, received heavy rain.
The rain forced the administration in the vulnerable districts to order closure of schools for the day.
Indian passengers stranded
Nearly 300 passengers, including around 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the last three days after Cyclone Ditwah forced the cancellation of multiple flights to Chennai.
Passengers alleged they have been left without adequate food, water, and basic facilities, as operations remain disrupted by severe weather.
Taking cognisance of the distress faced by those stranded, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the Public Department Secretary to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Colombo.
Officials have since held discussions with Indian High Commission authorities to ensure the safe return of Tamilians stuck in Sri Lanka. The government has also sought timely assistance for passengers facing hardship at the airport.
Heavy rain in southern TN
Strong winds and high tides, accompanied by rainfall, was reported in Ramanthapuram and Nagapattinam districts.
"The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 am today over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka," the IMD said.
It lay 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 km south of Chennai, and is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the weather bulletin said.
Private weather bloggers said there was no change in the cyclone’s track and that it moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and it would bring more rain over Chennai, Cuddalore and Puducherry by tonight.
The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.
India expands humanitarian support
Meanwhile, India has expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka, which Cyclone Ditwah has severely impacted. An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of relief material landed in Colombo on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.
This support comes in addition to earlier consignments delivered by Indian Naval Ship Vikrant and Indian Naval Ship Udaygiri, which included 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential supplies for storm-affected families.
Reaffirming the country's commitment to assisting its neighbour, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said that Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to deliver urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).
"In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," the mission stated.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)