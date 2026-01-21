Centre must listen to demands of textile sector hit by US tariff hike: Tiruppur MP

TIRUPPUR: The central government should listen to the demands of the textile sector affected by the US tariff hike and take immediate action to fulfill them, said Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan, on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Subbarayan said, "Textile and allied industries have been paralysed by the US tariff hike. The central government, which should have addressed this on a war footing, has not even issued a condemnation to the United States. The textile industry is currently in a very bad state. Therefore, the centre should immediately consult with the country's textile industry and listen to their demands. The government should immediately fulfill their demands. Otherwise, if this situation continues, small, micro and medium industries in industrial cities, including Tiruppur, will soon disappear."

"The BJP government is rigorously following the privatisation policy introduced by the Congress. Due to the privatisation policy, the country's industrial resources are going into the hands of corporate companies. The centre’s policies need to change."

When talking about the poultry farmers' strike, Subbarayan said, "Farming families involved in poultry farming are continuing to protest and demanding a revision in the rearing rate for hens. This is a very reasonable request. The state government should pay attention to this and negotiate with the broiler companies to find a mutually agreeable solution. Furthermore, I am shocked that the police have arrested farmers in connection with this protest. A case has been registered under strict sections against them and they have been lodged in Vellore jail. Therefore, I request the government to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers and issue appropriate orders to release all of them."