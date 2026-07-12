Government cannot be formed in TN without Congress's support: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore said even if the party had won five seats in the Assembly elections, it has now reached a position where a government in Tamil Nadu could not be formed without its support.

"We are in a position where we are the key to the lock. This is the time for us to be magnanimous," he said, while speaking at a Congress party meeting held at Puliyakulam on Saturday.

Tagore said the functioning of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu needs to change and that a clear ideology and truth must be taken to the people. "After Vijay assumed charge as chief minister, the situation where votes could be bought with money has changed," he said, highlighting that this is the time for Congress and the party would progress with everyone's trust and hard work. The parliamentarian also said that the party cadre are pleased that two Congress ministers are part of the state cabinet.

The Congress meeting on Saturday was organised to condemn the BJP-led government over the NEET issue. Tagore said five students have died this year due to the medical entrance test. "The level of uproar witnessed when NEET aspirant Anitha died was not seen when student Keerthana ended her life recently in Coimbatore.

We are just letting it pass by unnoticed," he said, accusing the union government of moving on as if nothing had happened. He said three parliamentarians, on behalf of the TNCC, would visit the families of students who died. He said, "We will also visit the house of Keerthana and the party will provide financial assistance."