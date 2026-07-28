Shortage of 3-phase meters delays 3,250 installations in Madurai

MADURAI: A delay in procuring three-phase electricity meters by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has left 3,250 meters pending for installation across the Madurai zone over the past six months, affecting consumers in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram.

According to records accessed by TNIE, the pending installations include 691 meters in Madurai Circle, 471 in Madurai Metro, 154 in Ramanathapuram, 594 in Dindigul, 165 in Theni and 872 in Sivaganga.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharathiya TNEB Workers Union (Madurai) president N Thirumalairajan said there is an acute shortage of three-phase meters across the Madurai zone.

He said the delay in replacing defective meters has resulted in consumers receiving assessment bills based on previous months’ readings instead of actual consumption. He added that the shortage has also affected TNPDCL staff, who are unable to record current metre readings.

An assessor from TNPDCL said more than 300 consumers in the East Madurai circle, including Sakkimangalam, Rajakoor and Viraganoor, are awaiting three-phase meters.

He added that around 130 defective meters have remained unreplaced for the past three months, forcing the department to issue assessment bills based on earlier readings.

A senior TNPDCL official said the utility procures three-phase meters periodically and installations are carried out based on work orders. He added that fresh procurement is being initiated through the division.

The official also said consumers who do not wish to wait for TNPDCL’s regular supply can purchase compliant, pre-tested meters from TNPDCL-approved vendors and have them installed by TNPDCL staff after obtaining the necessary approval.